New I-35 exit ramp to open Wednesday

The Texas Department of Transportation will open a new I-35 exit ramp in Denton this week.

In September, TxDOT closed the northbound I-35 entrance ramp south of the Hwy 380 interchange, beginning a project to reverse the northbound entrance and exit ramps to address traffic issues at the interchange.

TxDOT announced announced that the new exit ramp to Hwy 380 will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the old exit ramp will close. Ahead of the change, crews will begin restricting lanes and moving traffic barriers at 9 p.m. Tuesday, which will require various lane closures.

Message boards have been placed in the area to alert drivers of the upcoming construction activities. Drivers should use caution in the work zone.