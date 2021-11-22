Monday, November 22, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

New I-35 exit ramp to open Wednesday

By Mark Smith
0
23
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation will open a new I-35 exit ramp in Denton this week.

In September, TxDOT closed the northbound I-35 entrance ramp south of the Hwy 380 interchange, beginning a project to reverse the northbound entrance and exit ramps to address traffic issues at the interchange.

TxDOT announced announced that the new exit ramp to Hwy 380 will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the old exit ramp will close. Ahead of the change, crews will begin restricting lanes and moving traffic barriers at 9 p.m. Tuesday, which will require various lane closures.

Message boards have been placed in the area to alert drivers of the upcoming construction activities. Drivers should use caution in the work zone.

Previous articleNancy Knows Homes – All Things Real Estate: Why Zillow exited the home flipping market
Next articleMen’s workout group mixes fitness, fellowship and faith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.