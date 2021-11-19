High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 27, Kennedale 3

Argyle made it look easy on Friday night as they rolled past Kennedale and advanced in the playoffs.

Colton Roquemore kicked a 33-yard field goal to get things going for the Eagles early on, and took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter.

With under five minutes to play in the first half, Jett Copeland broke a 45-yard run to make it 10-0 Argyle and four minutes later connected with Riley Van Poppel for 8 yards to make it 17-0 at the half.

Kennedale got on the board with a field goal in the third, but Argyle answered with a Caden Dodson 38-yard field goal to make it 20-3 Argyle.

The Eagles made it 27-3 later in the third when Copeland hit Hayden Stewart on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Argyle (11-1, 5-1) will face Stephenville in the regional round of the playoffs.

That winning feeling!🦅 Argyle wins 27-3 vs. Kennedale and heads to the Class 4A Division I Region I Quarterfinals next week to face Stephenville.#txhsfb | #RepeatExcellence | #ArgyleEagles pic.twitter.com/AEdpifogXU — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) November 20, 2021

Guyer 56, Dallas Jesuit 7

The Wildcats cruised on Friday night, defeating Dallas Jesuit 56-7 in the area round of the playoffs.

Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 59-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 early in the first quarter, and Byron Phillips broke an 83-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Guyer with 7:22 to play in the first.

Arnold and Sides hooked up again, this time on a 34-yard touchdown pass and following a Jesuit touchdown, Arnold hit Jace Wilson on a 46-yard pass to make it 28-7 after one.

Early in the second quarter, Arnold hit Peyton Bowen for 48 yards to make it 35-7 Wildcats and scored again on a 9-yard keeper to make it 42-7.

With 34 seconds remaining, Arnold scored again on a 1-yard quarterback sneak and the Wildcats led 49-7 at halftime.

Arnold and Sides hooked up a third time on a 34-yard pass to make it 56-7 with 8:08 to play in the third.

Arnold passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for two more touchdowns.

Guyer (11-1, 5-1) will play Byron Nelson (9-3, 4-2) on Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco at 2:30 p.m.

Lewisville 35, Arlington Martin 18

The Lewisville Fighting Farmers advanced to the third round of the playoffs on Friday night with a 17-point victory over Arlington Martin.

The Farmers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Ethan Terrell hit Kye Stone on a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Martin tied the game, but Damien Martinez broke a 64-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 14-7 Lewisville.

The Warriors kicked a field goal, and Lewisville led 14-10 at halftime.

With 4:50 remaining in the third quarter, Martinez tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 21-10 Lewisville, and then the defense came up big, when Jaydan Hardy returned a fumble 22 yards for a score.

Martinez broke a 59-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 35-10 Lewisville.

Martin scored again, but could not come back.

Lewisville (11-1, 6-1) will play the winner of the Southlake Carroll/Midland Legacy game played tomorrow.