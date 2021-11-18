LISD schools finish first, third and fourth at state band championships

Three Lewisville ISD band programs, including both Flower Mound high schools, placed in the top four last week at the 2021 6A UIL State Marching Band Contest at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Hebron placed first, Marcus won the bronze and Flower Mound finished fourth.

“LISD’s Hebron, Marcus, and Flower Mound marching band programs put forth outstanding productions at the 2021 6A State Marching Band Contest,” said Amanda Drinkwater, LISD Director of Fine Arts, according to LISD’s website. “All three groups earned successive performance opportunities through four levels of competition prior to their advancement as state finalists. It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to perform at the state contest. LISD bands distinguished themselves competitively at the event through musical and visual excellence demonstrated in all organizational components: brass, woodwinds, percussion, and color guard.”

The Marcus Band’s “The Missing Piece performance” earned the third-lowest score of 29, while Flower Mound’s “The Band Show” was scored fourth with 34 points.

“We’re thrilled with the efforts of our students; their artistry, poise, and professionalism are breathtaking and inspiring,” said Marcus Band Director Jeffrey Jones. “It has been a joy to watch them delight audiences all season. We’re thankful for the opportunity to represent LISD, and we are forever grateful for the countless dedicated family, friends, teachers, administrators, and parent volunteers who make all things possible.”