Market by Macy’s opens in Flower Mound

Market by Macy’s celebrated its grand opening in Flower Mound on Friday morning.

Macy’s’ third “off-mall” store format opened at The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center in the old Stein Mart space, 6101 Long Prairie Road. The store is about 20,000 square feet in size and offers “an even more curated assortment of Macy’s branded fashion, within an easy-to-shop and open environment,” according to a company news release.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand our new store format in the Dallas – Fort Worth community, giving customers access to a unique shopping experience,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer of Macy’s. “Market by Macy’s will focus on discovery and convenience for our customers, while offering curated Macy’s merchandise with a local flair.”

Grand opening events this weekend include a live broadcast from KSCS-FM’s Michelle Rodriguez on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Street Hooper basketball demo from 1-1:30 and 3:30-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The first Market by Macy’s location opened in Southlake in February 2020, and the other Market by Macy’s is located in Fort Worth. The merchandise assortment is an “edit of brands and items available at full-line Macy’s stores,” as well as an expanded selection for beauty, which includes luxury fragrances, prestige skincare and trend makeup. The store also highlights Macy’s newest private brands, according to the news release.

Similar to regular Macy’s department stores, Market by Macy’s offers customers different ways to shop, including contactless curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash. Customers can also pay their bill or pick-up orders from the “At Your Service” desk inside the store, a dedicated location for seamless online pick-ups and returns.