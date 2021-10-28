Denton County proposing redistricting maps

Denton County made public Thursday some preliminary redistricting maps that could change which County Commissioner, Justice of the Peace and Constable precincts you live in.

The proposed changes are not as drastic as the State House redistricting that was signed into law Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott. The following day, the Denton County Commissioners Court held an initial assessment meeting and adopted guidelines for its redistricting plan.

The county re-examines the precinct maps every 10 years — after receiving new U.S. Census data — and redraws the maps when necessary.

If the proposed maps are approved, Precinct 4 would shrink in size, a result of the population growth of southwest Denton County. Precinct 3 would gain some voting precincts in Flower Mound, Copper Canyon and Corinth.

The Commissioners Court will receive public input on the preliminary redistricting maps at the next two Denton County Commissioners Court meetings, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, before adopting the new district maps during that Nov. 9 meeting.

Click here for more information and to submit your input.