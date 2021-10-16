Guyer High School students call for action in wake of assault

Hundreds of Guyer High School students walked out of class on Friday morning to protest the school’s handling of an alleged sexual assault on campus.

The students, joined by some of their parents, gathered outside the front of the school and called for administrators to be more responsive.

“The sheer number of students, parents, and supporters spoke volumes about how serious this issue is at Guyer and in Denton ISD,” said Lantana parent Jennifer Jenkinson.

Jenkinson said her daughter was sexually assaulted several years ago as an eighth-grader and the incident was downplayed by Denton ISD and police.

“It was very emotional to stand with these students as they peacefully protested the culture at Guyer. They supported all survivors of sexual assault and their voices were finally heard. There truly is strength in numbers and I am so proud of these young people who found their voices after being silenced for so long,” said Jenkinson.

Denton ISD is working with the Denton Police Department as it investigates an alleged sexual assault between two students at the high school on Oct. 6. No charges have been filed thus far.

An online petition claims a Guyer football player sexually assaulted a female student last week. The petition accuses the student athlete of other similar incidents in the past.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of this police investigation, we want to assure our community that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority,” said Denton ISD in a statement.