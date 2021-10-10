Edmondson: Have questions about COVID-19 boosters?

Thankful for the hugely successful drive-through clinic at Texas Motor Speedway, many of you have been asking about the next phase of the COVID-19: Will there be boosters available? Will younger people– such as younger school children– also be able to get vaccinated? When will we know the answers to these questions? And does the County have a plan to deal with these pandemic issues?

Let’s take a look at these questions. First of all, anyone who is immunocompromised is eligible for a Pfizer or Moderna booster. And of course, we still are administering Pfizer first and second shots. Use our DCHD portal at https://bit.ly/3zHW23Q to sign up now for any of these services. You can choose your own date and time as we continue to hold clinics throughout the county each week.

Denton County Public Health is sending COVID-19 booster dose self-scheduling links to DCPH-vaccinated individuals eligible for a booster dose. Appointments will be available for self-scheduling for eligible individuals who are six months or more from their second dose of Pfizer vaccines provided by DCPH. Additional appointment times and locations will be added in the following weeks, coinciding with upcoming booster eligibility dates.

Individuals who were vaccinated by DCPH should not rejoin DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, as this may cause delays in receiving self-scheduling messages for booster doses. Individuals also are able to receive booster doses from primary care providers, pediatricians, and/or pharmacies, as vaccines are currently available at multiple providers and pharmacies throughout Denton County. Eligible individuals who received first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from providers other than DCPH are eligible to receive a booster dose at their previous provider or join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist.

With the other vaccine makers also testing their products and seeking additional approvals, many additional people will be able to become less vulnerable to the virus through vaccinations. You can find out more specifics about our COVID-19 vaccine program on the DCPH vaccine website here: https://bit.ly/3lWi4er

Each week in September, Denton County Health Department reported thousands of new cases and, since August 22, there have been more than 3,000 cases each week. Tragically, there were 11 deaths reported in the second week of September. Early in the third week of September, there was only one staffed ICU bed available in all of our county hospitals. That means that not only COVID patients who need Intensive Care but also anyone else with issues requiring that specialized care– such as heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia, serious accidents, etc. — also will have difficulty getting appropriate care.

The virus is striking all age groups in Denton County, primarily the unvaccinated as you can see in the DCPH statistical information here: https://bit.ly/3CFIWpK.

In light of the ongoing surge, we urge each of you to follow the CDC guidelines and remember that this invisible enemy doesn’t play political favorites. It is non-partisan in selecting its victims.

