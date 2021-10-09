Eads kicks off reelection campaign

Denton County Judge Andy Eads kicked off his reelection campaign on Thursday night in front of hundreds of local leaders and residents at the Denton Country Club.

Eads’ first four-year term running the county will be up in 2022. He was elected with 57 percent of the vote in November 2018, replacing outgoing judge Mary Horn.

A Flower Mound resident, native Texan and fifth generation resident of Denton County, Eads served as the Precinct 4 commissioner from 2007 to 2018.

During the event, Eads touted his leadership to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccinations by securing a partnership with Texas Motor Speedway that enabled mega mobile clinics that served consistently over 10,000 doses of vaccine a day, which became a model across the US and attracted the attention of the White House.

Eads thanked Denton County employees, his fellow commissioners and his family for the sacrifices they made.

“I am so proud of our county officials, county employees, our city leadership, our state officials, our federal partners, our many volunteers, our non-profits and our Rotarians,” said Eads.

He also boasted that Denton County has the second lowest tax rate of the top 15 largest Texas counties and the sixth lowest among all 254 counties.

Eads was joined by U.S. Congressman Michael Burgess (R-TX-26) and State Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound).

“Character matters, and when you see the hard work and the energy and the passion that Andy brings to the table… every hour, every minute and every day serving the people of this community, it’s extraordinary,” said Parker.

“No one cares more about Denton County and its people and its future than Andy. There is no finer county judge anywhere in the United State of America than Andy Eads.”

The filing deadline for the Mar. 1, 2022 Republican and Democratic primary elections is Dec. 13.