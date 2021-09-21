Northwest ISD: Students vandalizing schools for TikTok challenge

Northwest ISD is asking families for help in stopping a recent TikTok challenge in which students vandalize and damage school property.

Since last week, Northwest ISD has been dealing with student vandalism as part of the TikTok challenge called “devious licks,” in which students damage or steal school or staff property and post a recording of the result, according to a letter from NISD Superintendent Ryder Warren.

Warren said that thousands of dollars in damage has already been done to the schools as a result of this challenge, “and those who took part in these activities this week are being held accountable for their actions.”

“Students who damage school property will face disciplinary consequences including in-school suspension, placement into an alternative school, or more severe penalties,” Warren said in the letter. “We also expect students and their families to reimburse the affected schools or staff for damaged or stolen property, including both labor and material costs.”

Warren said the district wants to limit disciplinary action to school-based responses, but it will work with law enforcement to press charges against students who cause significant damage. Some actions have been so severe they could result in felony charges.

“I’m asking for everyone’s help to ensure students are successful by talking with your child about good decisions and not taking part in anything so dumb that is being promoted on social media – truly our kids have to be smarter than that,” Warren said. “Thankfully, the reason we’re aware of the perpetrators of these damages is because many students are reporting those responsible because they know how wrong this is.”