John Russell Todd, Jr.

The family of John “Buddy” Russell Todd, Jr. is saddened to announce his passing on September 13, 2021, just shy of his 85th birthday. Buddy was born in Pittsburgh, KS on September 28th, 1936 and grew up in Ft. Smith, AR. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s in Business Administration and relocated to Dallas proper in his late 20’s where he made lifelong friends. Later, in the early 70’s, he relocated to Flower Mound where he and his wife, Susan, raised their family. Impassioned with the town, he found a great community of people and became active in the town council. He was an independent sales representative for various manufacturers of baby furniture and supplies. Buddy had a great passion for aviation! His residence included a grass runway where he enjoyed flying vintage airplanes. There he also raised a herd of buffalo and supported the preservation of the declining American Bison population. He loved animals, outdoor activities and spending time with his family. His interest in flying inspired both his children to pursue careers in aviation as well. Always the life of the party, Buddy was a very social guy who loved to initiate dinners and get-togethers with friends. Buddy enjoyed learning about history and taking road trips across the country. Always fascinated with trains, he collected Lionel models and even an actual caboose. An enthusiasm for history also led him to collecting World War II Army vehicles or anything else unique he found on his road trips. He was truly one of a kind and never ordinary! Preceded in death by parents John and Pearl Todd, he will be lovingly remembered by his sister Catherine Mutch, former spouse Susan Todd, son Mark and daughter Tiffany. Buddy will be dearly missed by so many loyal, caring friends and neighbors. The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff at Ardent Hospice, all his caretakers and friends for their help and compassion during his final months. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Please join us for a Memorial Service on Friday Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. at Flower United Methodist Church, 3950 Bruton Orand Blvd., Flower Mound, TX 75022.