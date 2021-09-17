Local vegan chocolatiers bring good vibes to table

Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen, Flower Mound’s first all-vegan restaurant and North Texas’ first sober bar, is becoming a staple for vegans and non-vegans alike.

“We’re seeing this space provide individuals that live a plant-based lifestyle an opportunity to introduce their non-vegan friends and family to a delicious plant-based meal… maybe we’re a gateway vegan restaurant?” owner Deric Cahill said.

Deric and Brooklynn Cahill, the husband and wife entrepreneurs behind the Wicked BOLD chocolate brand, have continued expanding their concept which has grown to feature several distinct menu sections sure to please a veteran vegan or a “flexitarian” diet lifestyle.

The menu offers small plates, like a now-famous caprese, and nosh boards featuring an assortment of fruits, veggies and plant-based meats and cheeses.

Sandwiches, wraps and bowls include a popular vegan Italian sandwich, a chickpea “chick’n” salad wrap and a deconstructed BLT bowl or “TexusMexus” bowl which gives you the perfect southwest kick.

A variety of desserts are available, including fresh fruits, and always feature Wicked BOLDs in-house dark chocolate.

The carefully vegan-curated menu pairs perfectly with the fully-stocked, alcohol-free bar featuring mocktails like Whiskey Sour and the fan-favorite Smoked Rosemary Palo.

Wicked BOLD offers a casual dining atmosphere that comes with contagiously good vibes.

“It’s amazing to see what was once just a vision come to life for our community,” Brooklynn said. “Being able to provide an all-around healthy alternative for our friends and neighbors is just an amazing privilege.”

Deric and Brooklynn hinted that this is only the beginning for their growing concept and have some exciting news coming up, so stay tuned!

You can find Wicked BOLD on FM 2499 just south of FM 1171, at 3347 Long Prairie Road nestled in the shopping center shared with 151 Coffee.

Wicked BOLD is open daily (except Mondays) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Stop by today and make sure you try the chocolate fondue board, you will leave a happier person.

See more at wickedbold.com.

(Sponsored content)