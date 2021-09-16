Man caught after attempted home break-in, shoplifting in Double Oak

Charges are pending against a 25-year-old man from Denton after he allegedly tried to break into a Double Oak house and later tried to steal merchandise from the nearby CVS store.

Police responded around 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Simmons Road, where a resident reported that a man they didn’t know parked a truck in their front yard, got out, walked to the front of the house and broke a window, according to Double Oak PD Sgt. Clint Murphy. The homeowner yelled and the man left, but the homeowner thought he came inside the house. Officers from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Double Oak, Flower Mound, Bartonville, Argyle and Hickory Creek police departments responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the house. They tried to make contact with the suspect but soon learned that he wasn’t there.

Around 2:45 p.m., the nearby CVS store on FM 407 reported that a man matching the suspect’s description was attempting to steal cold medicine and other medications. Police responded and apprehended the suspect — who was confirmed to be the same man from the earlier attempted break-in — in front of the preschool next to the CVS.

Investigators later learned that the truck the suspect had driven to the house on Simmons was stolen out of Lewisville, and he apparently only stopped there because the truck ran out of gas, Murphy said. The suspect was under the influence of different medications/drugs and was taken to a local hospital. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.