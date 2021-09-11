HomeSouthern Denton County Local News Southern Denton County Local News PHOTOS: Remembering 9/11 By CTG Staff September 11, 2021 0 25 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin WhatsApp ReddIt Email Print On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Flower Mound first responders, residents, and Town officials gathered to remember and honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives. Southern Denton County residents gathered with local first responders and elected officials on Saturday to remember the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Flower Mound first responders, residents, and Town officials gathered to remember and honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives. Grapevine’s 9/11 20th Anniversary Day of Remembrance Ceremony On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Flower Mound first responders, residents, and Town officials gathered to remember and honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives. Crews from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 Firehouse 514 and All American Towing & Recovery remembered 9/11/01 on Sept. 11, 2021 at I-35W and Dale Earnhardt Way in Northlake. On the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, HVFD honored first responders by displaying a flag for each fire and law enforcement personnel that lost their lives that day. City of Denton’s 9/11 20th Anniversary Day of Remembrance Ceremony DFW Airport remembers those who died on 9/11 and the bravery of the first responders and civilians who faced an unthinkable tragedy. On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Flower Mound first responders, residents, and Town officials gathered to remember and honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives. City of Denton’s 9/11 20th Anniversary Day of Remembrance Ceremony Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin WhatsApp ReddIt Email Print Previous articleThe Soapbox: The Man Called Shea CTG StaffThe Cross Timbers Gazette News Department Related Articles Southern Denton County Local News Woman charged after leading Flower Mound police on chase Southern Denton County Local News Construction to begin soon on Hwys 114/377 interchange Southern Denton County Local News Local 9/11 survivor reflects on 20th anniversary Popular This Week Southern Denton County Local News Woman charged after leading Flower Mound police on chase Southern Denton County Local News Construction to begin soon on Hwys 114/377 interchange Southern Denton County Local News Local 9/11 survivor reflects on 20th anniversary Southern Denton County Sports Flower Mound Youth Sports Association lands USA Baseball event Southern Denton County Schools Flower Mound HS Band headed into community for March-a-thon Load more