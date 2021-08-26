Prayer vigil tonight for local fire captain fighting COVID-19

A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night in Argyle for a local fire captain who is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District) Captain Stephen Forrest is in critical condition in the hospital with COVID-19. Forrest is 35 and has four brothers and two sons. He grew up in Argyle and started volunteering with Argyle FD when he was 18, and joined as a firefighter as soon as he could, when he turned 21, said Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger.

Forrest got COVID-19 while on duty with another firefighter who recovered, Hohenberger said, but Forrest is “fighting for his life,” the district said in a social media post Thursday. “He and his family are urgently needing our prayers and support.”

A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at ESD Station 514, 6801 Cleveland Gibbs Road in Harvest. A public Facebook group called Prayers for Stephen Forrest has also been set up to ask for prayers from Stephen’s friends, family and community.