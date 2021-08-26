Thursday, August 26, 2021
Prayer vigil tonight for local fire captain fighting COVID-19

By Mark Smith
Denton County ESD No. 1 Captain Stephen Forrest

A prayer vigil will be held Thursday night in Argyle for a local fire captain who is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District) Captain Stephen Forrest is in critical condition in the hospital with COVID-19. Forrest is 35 and has four brothers and two sons. He grew up in Argyle and started volunteering with Argyle FD when he was 18, and joined as a firefighter as soon as he could, when he turned 21, said Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger.

Forrest got COVID-19 while on duty with another firefighter who recovered, Hohenberger said, but Forrest is “fighting for his life,” the district said in a social media post Thursday. “He and his family are urgently needing our prayers and support.”

A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at ESD Station 514, 6801 Cleveland Gibbs Road in Harvest. A public Facebook group called Prayers for Stephen Forrest has also been set up to ask for prayers from Stephen’s friends, family and community.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

