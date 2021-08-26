High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 46, Hebron 17

The Wildcats opened the season with a win on Thursday night, soundly defeating Hebron.

Jackson Arnold connected with Jace Wilson on a 22-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Wildcats early on and Ivan Pena recovered a fumble and returned it 45 yards to extend the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter for Guyer.

With 2:36 to play in the first half, Arnold hit Jackson Foster on a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 Guyer, and two minutes later, Byron Phillips added a touchdown on a 4-yard run to make it 28-0 Guyer going into the break.

Hebron kicked a field goal with 7:23 to play in the third quarter, and Guyer responded three minutes later with a 29-yard field goal from Cam Posada and it was 31-3 Guyer heading into the fourth quarter.

Guyer picked up a safety, and followed it up with a 69-yard scoring drive capped off by a 3-yard run from Isaiah Roque to make it 40-3 Guyer with 9:52 to play.

Roque tacked on a 1-yard run, and following a Hebron score, Guyer led 46-10 with 5:41 to play in the fourth.

With 2:16 remaining, Hebron returned an interception for a touchdown, but it was too late to mount a comeback, and Guyer sealed the 46-17 win.

Guyer (1-0, 0-0) will play at Denton Ryan at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.

