Flower Mound asking for residents’ input on tennis feasibility study

The town of Flower Mound is asking resident to participate in an online survey to give their input about a tennis center feasibility study, the town announced Tuesday.

Flower Mound’s Parks and Recreation Department is currently developing a feasibility study for the potential construction and operation of a tennis center, according to a town news release. The town currently manages five tennis courts, which are heavily used by residents and the town’s contracted tennis programs. The feasibility study will provide valuable information to the Parks Board and Town Council to assist in future capital improvement planning and funding. The study was recommended and approved for funding by the Parks Board, Community Development Corporation and Town Council.

Even if you don’t consider yourself a possible user of a potential tennis center in Flower Mound, your participation in the survey is still important, the town says. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and will be available until Sept. 26. Click here to take the survey.

There will also be a chance for public input at the Parks Board meeting on Oct. 7, according to the town.