Debbie Krsa-Pellegrino, 66, of Manhattan, MT passed away August 1, 2021. She was born in Garden City, MI on August 22, 1954 to Joseph and Shirley (Girard) Harris.

Debbie went to high school in Plymouth, MI and has lived in Plymouth, MI, Oakland, CA, Lewisville, TX, Flower Mound, TX and Manhattan, MT.

Debbie loved the outdoors, fishing and ranch work. She loved Montana and considered Bozeman home. Debbie will be remembered most for her kind heart and willingness to help other horse owners that have horses with dietary/health issues.

Debbie is survived by her husband Phillip, mother Shirley Harris of Panama City, FL; children Mathew Pellegrino of Manhattan, MT, Addy (Jason) Mosley of Garland, TX, and Dawn Hoadley of Dallas, TX; three grandchildren: Kendall, Alynn, Zoey, siblings Dennis Krsa of Bradenton, FL, Kevin Walsh of Gwian, MI, and Jacki (Fred) Vinci of Cape Fair, MO; and nieces and nephews Michelle and Andrea of Nashville, TN and Mike Vinci of Garner, IA.

In lieu of flowers, plant a tree at alivingtribute.org.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center – live streaming at https://youtu.be/JDMcGQ8g9xs, with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, MT.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com