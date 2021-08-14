Denton County offers third vaccine dose for people with weak immune systems

People with compromised immune systems who already got two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can now get a third shot to boost their protection from COVID-19.

Denton County Public Health has revised the Vaccine Interest Portal to allow individuals who meet the eligibility criteria for a third dose to register for upcoming DCPH vaccination clinics. This eligibility expansion aligns with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC recommendation announced August 13th.

Per CDC, those who meet the following criteria are now eligible for an additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccination:

Received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Received their second dose at least 28 days ago

Have at least one of the following medical conditions or receive at least one of the following medical treatments: Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood Received an organ transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) Advanced or untreated HIV infection Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response



“Denton County Public Health will begin offering third dose vaccinations to individuals who may require additional protection against COVID-19 through their initial two dose series. People with severe immune system limitations may be at further risk,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Our online system is now able to support pre-registration for all eligible community members for this newly-authorized third dose.”

Eligible individuals are encouraged to join the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal, as DCPH will add additional dates and times for vaccination clinics in the coming weeks to meet the needs of those requiring a third dose. DCPH also recommends checking with primary care providers or local pharmacies regarding third dose appointment availability for eligible community members. To view COVID-19 vaccination providers throughout Denton County, visit www.vaccines.gov.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal, visit dentoncounty.gov/vaccine. For questions or concerns, please contact the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 940-349-2585, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.