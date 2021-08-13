Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2021

You have probably heard the phrase, “The dog days of summer” or the “The dog days of August” around this time of year. This idiom refers to what is often the hottest and most sultry time of summer, where lethargy and indolence tend to reign due to the heat.

The dog days actually refer to the time when the Sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth and part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog.

These hot August days do find Robson Ranch residents out walking in the cool mornings and lounging by the pool in the afternoons. Of course, in the topsy-turvy, post-COVID -19 world, rather than lethargy, there is a resurgence of activity as more events return to the Ranch.

The weekend Wildhorse Grill patio events, clubhouse concerts and Thursday nights in the Grill bar offer live music, drinks and dancing and residents are coming out in droves! Clubs are recruiting new members and there are waiting lists for classes in our Creative Arts and Technology Center and to secure a garden plot in our Community Garden. Amidst all this activity, we are also doing everything we can to keep our landscaping alive and green during these hot days.

An August event that we look forward to is the Home and Garden Show, scheduled for August 28 organized by the Robson Ranch Women’s Club. One of the best things about this show is that the proceeds generated from this event will be donated to Our Daily Bread Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center. There will be 55-60 vendors who have products or services offering landscape maintenance and design, windows, shutters, screens, plant nurseries, kitchen and bath specialists, interior designers, plumbing companies, companies that focus on pet care, flooring specialists, and a whole raft of other companies that focus on home improvements. We will be inspired to refresh our home and, in turn, ourselves.

August will bring a close to summer activities as we turn our focus to September happenings and cooler weather. In the next month, many of us will engage in friendly competition as we prepare and practice to do our best in our own Robson Ranch Olympics.