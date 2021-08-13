News from Double Oak Town Hall — August 2021

Hello neighbors,

As summer has finally set in, our students will be going back to school. Lewisville ISD schools’ first day is Wednesday, August 11, and Denton ISD’s first day is Thursday, August 12. Please be alert and heed the posted school zone times and speed limits! Best wishes to all of our students as they prepare for the new school year.

Waketon Road Project Commencing Soon

The Waketon Road widening and reconstruction contract has been approved by the towns of Double Oak and Flower Mound as well as Denton County, and construction is scheduled to begin this fall. The eastern portion of Waketon Road from Chinn Chapel Road easterly to Parksdale Drive will begin in September after Labor Day, and the western portion from Chinn Chapel Road westerly to Cross Timbers Drive/Kings Road in front of Double Oak Town Hall will begin construction late this year or early next year. Signage and erosion control measures may begin sooner, so please “Give them a Brake” and drive with extra caution in the construction zones.

2021-2022 Fiscal Year Budget and Tax Rate

The Town Council has begun to develop the budget for the next fiscal year. Double Oak’s tax rate is one of the lowest in Denton County (0.22910 per $100) and the town remains debt free. The town will hold a public hearing, adopt the budget, and set the tax rate in September. The new fiscal year begins October 1, 2021. Please contact town hall if you have comments or questions regarding the budget process.