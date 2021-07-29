Argyle High choir receives one of state’s highest honors

The Argyle High School Concert Choir has been selected to perform at the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio, “one of the highest honors a choir in the state of Texas can receive,” Argyle ISD announced Thursday.

“The AHS Choir is so grateful to the Class of 2020 and 2021 seniors because their voices were on the application recordings and this is only possible because of what they built,” the district statement said. “The AHS Choir is honored by this opportunity and grateful to TMEA for recognizing its efforts.”

Argyle is one of six high school choirs in Texas to receive the invitation. The TMEA Convention is scheduled for February.