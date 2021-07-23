New driver license office opens in Denton

The Texas Department of Public Safety opened its new Denton Driver License Office on Wednesday at 4020 E. McKinney St.

This office replaces the old Denton office, which permanently closed on Tuesday, according to a DPS news release.

The Texas Legislature approved $8 million in funding for this project, with the goal of allowing DPS to better serve its growing customer base in the Denton area. At peak capacity, the new office can support more than 50,000 appointments each year. The kiosks at the office entrance enhance efficiency and improve customer flow by allowing multiple applicants to check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time.

“Having secured funding for this new facility in the 2019 session, we have been working closely with the Department throughout the planning and construction process,” said Texas Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound. “This grand opening is welcome news for our community, which is growing by the day with more families and businesses moving here. This facility, along with upgrades in our online system, will make it more convenient for Denton County residents to complete driver license transactions.”

Texas Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, is also pleased to have the new facility in the ever-growing Denton area.

“For me this effort goes back to 2017 when I originally requested a review of the old and outdated Denton driver license office by the Department of Public Safety,” Stucky said. “Denton and the surrounding area is one of the fastest growing regions in the nation. We deserve this upgrade and I am proud to have been a part of the process to bring this new driver license office to Denton that will decrease wait times and streamline the process.”

The new Denton office is approximately 10,000 square feet and features a larger parking lot and an increased capacity for processing transactions, according to the DPS. This office will offer extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday through the end of August. Beginning Sept. 1, the office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

All DL services, including drive tests, are available by appointment only.