Don’t ignore your oral health

Due to concerns of COVID-19, many people held off receiving the dental care they need.

Now that the pandemic is clearly on the decline, Dr. John Shillingburg and his staff at DFW Oral Surgeons encourage current and new patients to move forward with establishing appointments and ensure that they are performing procedures safely.

That includes providing all services while upholding strict Texas Dental Board guidelines.

Like other medical practices, DFW Oral Surgeons was limited to emergency procedures for the first 5-7 weeks of the pandemic starting in March 2020.

“We actually stayed fairly busy,” said Carley Reyes, DFW Oral Surgeons’ implant treatment coordinator/public relations coordinator. “We were able to treat patients who called in with various dental emergencies.”

When the practice initially was allowed to reopen in May 2020, patients were spaced out, there was a curbside waiting room and everyone had to wear masks. Since April, the mask requirement remains and temperatures are checked.

That means DFW Oral Surgeons can fully use its X-Nav machine, a guided surgery technology used to aid in placing dental implants making surgeries easier and quicker. It also employs a digital scanner providing nearly all digital methods eliminating the need for traditional cumbersome impressions.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, medical practices like DFW Oral Surgeons made sure their facilities were safe and sterile. Since then, HEPA filters have been added to improve air purification.

What sets DFW Oral Surgeons apart from other practices is its attention to customer service and a highly-skilled staff.

“All of our staff is extremely knowledgeable,” Reyes said. “All of our assistants have additional credentials to help ensure patient safety.” Including Dr. Shillingburg, there are 12 total staff members.

DFW Oral Surgeons is most proud of being named Best of Denton County for the fourth straight year in 2020 in the categories of Dental Implant Dentist, Oral and Maxifacial Surgeon and Best Oral and Maxifacial Surgery Center.

Plus, DFW Oral Surgeons has been designated as a bonafide outpatient surgery center with a generator, so power outages are never a worry.

Learn more at dfworalsurgeons.com.

(Sponsored content)