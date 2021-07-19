Local assistant fire chief named Houston-area fire chief

Mike Lugo, assistant fire chief for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, has been named the new fire chief of the League City Volunteer Fire Department near Houston, according to a League City news release.

Lugo has served in the Argyle Fire District (now known as the Denton County ESD No. 1) for over 15 years, since he was a teenager, said ESD Chief Mac Hohenberger. Lugo has held the positions of firefighter, paramedic, EMS captain, fire marshal and assistant fire chief. For the past eight years, he has overseen the performance and development of fire operations as the operations chief, fire prevention chief officer and training chief for the ESD.

“He’s going to do good down there,” Hohenberger said. “We hate to see him go but we wish him the best.”

Lugo will succeed the current League City fire chief, who is retiring next month.

“Chief Lugo will be a great asset to our city and our talented volunteer fire department,” said League City Manager John Baumgartner. “He is a dedicated professional with a safety-focused approach and an extensive background leading firefighting operations and administrative initiatives.”