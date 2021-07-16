Denton County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rising

Denton County Public Health announced this week that four more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 628.

The deaths reported Friday include a Justin man in his 50s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Corinth man in his 70s and a man over 80 who lived in unincorporated southwest Denton County, which includes Lantana.

“As we report the death of four additional community members due to COVID-19, please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

The number of active cases in Denton County was rapidly declining early this year and slowed throughout the spring and early summer. The case count actually started to slowly rise again earlier this month. Friday’s active case count is 1,846, up from 1,444 on July 6, according to DCPH data. This rise in cases coincides with the increased prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant, according to DCPH.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.