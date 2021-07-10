LantanaLinks — July 2021

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Officials in Lantana’s two fresh water districts last month got their first gander at a pickleball court feasibility study.

The report by engineering firm Huitt-Zollars showed the possible placement of pickleball courts on the southern portion of 2.5 acres of undeveloped land the district owns at Rayzor Road and FM 407, next to E.P. Rayzor Elementary School.

Eight courts are proposed, along with public restrooms and a covered patio to provide shelter and a gathering area for spectators and those waiting for their turn to play. The shelter and accompaniment of picnic tables, benches, lockers, and vending machines could create an opportunity for the facility to host tournament play, the report said. The courts would be equipped with lights to accommodate evening play. Access into the facility’s parking lot would come off of Rayzor Road next to the elementary school’s west driveway.

The Lantana Community Association has agreed to operate and maintain the facility if it comes to fruition. Resident access to the courts and restrooms would be controlled with card readers already in use at existing HOA facilities.

The estimated price tag for the project is between $1.23 and $1.29 million, depending on court surfacing options.

“I’m very happy with the design and I’m relatively happy with the cost,” said FWSD #6 board member Ross Ferguson, who first brought the idea to the boards several months ago.

Other board members were a little less enthusiastic.

“When I saw the cost, I wasn’t surprised,” said FWSD #7 board president Randy Fogle. “My personal feeling is I’d rather not spend $1.2 million. I’d rather reduce taxes than spend money for a pickleball court, frankly.”

Board members discussed the possibility of applying for grants to offset a portion of the cost from Lantana Cares and Denton County Development District #4, which funds county tourism projects utilizing sales tax revenue within Lantana.

“Let’s talk about what a financing plan would look like and consider the possibility of grants,” said Ferguson. “I think there are some good options that will help ease the financial burden a little bit.”

The land may also house a future office building for the districts, and the court’s driveway and utilities may offset some of the future infrastructure costs that would be incurred by the districts.

No formal action was taken by the boards, but Ferguson is planning to discuss grant ideas with the Finance Committee, which is made up of two members from each board.

Residents can weigh in on the proposed project by attending meetings, emailing board members or calling 940-728-5050. Visit www.lantanatx.org for more information.

Lantana Cares Stocks Ponds

-Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad

This spring, Lantana Cares funded a multi-year initiative to restore and keep our community recreational fishing ponds healthy into the future. The ponds are located near the Gaillardia (south) and Azalea (north) neighborhoods.

We are currently going through the process to restock Tilapia in order to keep algae levels in check. These bait fish die off after the fall freeze and serve as a food supply for the restocking of catfish and bass. In the fall, they are replaced with perch and minnows. With few natural predators, the over-abundant turtle population is being kept in check with 136 turtles humanly relocated to Lake Lavon.

New pellet fish feeders are being installed at both ponds later this summer. This will help give all the fish in the food chain a healthy, high-protein food source. Watch for an email on Lantana IAMConnected for the next family fishing event!

Lantana Cares is working on two additional programs for this fall.

A Lantana Cares scholarship program will be available for graduates of the class of 2022. Also, we will sponsor a Fall Safety Fair and Public Safety Recognition event on October 23rd. Details will be coming in September.

Lantana Cares, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit, was established in 2016 by residents of Lantana for resident-empowered beautification, education, and recreation in the Lantana community. To contact Lantana Cares directly, please email [email protected] or leave a voice message at ‪940-448-0406. Find the Lantana Cares group on the Lantana community website (IAMConnected).

Briefly…

Gold Landscape is busy removing dead shrubs due to February’s Icepocalypse at the entrances to subdivisions and in common areas. The shrubs are being replaced with drought-tolerant native plants that can withstand colder temperatures. The transformation should be completed by mid-July.

Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #7 welcomed two new board members last month. The board appointed Bob Hicks and Chris Pardington to fill the seats of Lynne Thompson and Todd Beggs, who both resigned in May. Hicks’ term expires in May 2022 and Pardington’s term runs until May 2024. They will be sworn in at the board’s July 20 meeting.

Drainage improvements that have a section of the Hike and Bike Trail closed just north of Azalea should be complete by early July barring excessive inclement weather.

Lantana RV Village on Hilltop Road expects its first phase of construction to be complete by the end of September and its final phase done by the end of this year.

Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #6 board president Sheldon Gilbert submitted his resignation at the end of the board’s June meeting. Board members will discuss the process of filling his seat at their regular board meeting on July 20.

Brakes Plus, an auto repair shop, will open by early next year in Lantana Town Center Phase II on FM 407 just west of Shellman’s Fine Wine & Spirits.