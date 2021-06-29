Northlake Police Blotter — June 2021

Summer is approaching quickly, and criminal activity seems to spike higher in the warmer months. The Northlake Police Department is encouraging residents to help Curb the Crime by locking your vehicle doors at night and removing all items of value.

We have already experienced an increase in motor vehicles being rummaged through and items taken, such as firearms. When a firearm is taken, it is often used in other crimes. Be a responsible gun owner and secure your firearm.

Approximately 80% of all vehicle thefts are from unlocked vehicles. The other 20% is from shattered windows where property was left in plain view. We are asking that you do your part by locking your doors and securing your valuables.

Help us make your community safer. Curb the Crime – Lock your doors, hide/secure your valuables, take your keys and firearms inside, and report suspicious activity immediately.

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Northlake Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

The Northlake Police Department made 21 arrests; including 8 warrant arrests, 9 misdemeanor arrests and 4 felony arrests.

Recent Police Calls

April 26 – Officers were dispatched to an Assault/Family Violence call in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive.

April 28 – Officers were dispatched to a Burglary of an Unlocked Motor Vehicle and Theft of a Motor Vehicle with the keys left accessible in the 800 blk of Falcon Road.

April 29 – Officers arrested a 21-year-old female for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Fugitive warrants.

May 2 – Officers were dispatched to an Assault/Family Violence call in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive.

May 3 – Officers were dispatched to an Assault causing Bodily Injury call in the 15000 blk of Cleveland Gibbs Road.

May 4 – Officers were dispatched to an Assault causing Bodily Injury call in the 13000 blk of Ashmore Lane.

May 5 – Officers arrested a 31-year-old male for Deadly Conduct after pointing a gun at drivers on I-35W.

May 8 – Officers arrested a 19-year-old male for Theft of Property $100-$750 (lumber) from a residential construction site.

May 9 – Officers arrested three men, ages 37, 22 and 19, for Theft of Property $2500-$30K (lumber) from a residential construction site.

May 9 – Offices were dispatched to a Burglary of an Unlocked Motor Vehicle in the 7000 blk of Valley Ridge Drive.