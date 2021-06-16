Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Man drowns in Lake Grapevine

By Mark Smith
A view of Grapevine Lake from a top floor of the Lakeside Tower. (Photo by Brian Maschino)

A 33-year-old man drowned Tuesday night while swimming in Lake Grapevine, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Leonel Lopez-Suarez was swimming on the Grapevine side of the lake when he disappeared from view. Onlookers pulled him out and administered CPR, and he was soon transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

With the arrival of summer weather, more people will be headed to the water for recreation. Officials strongly urge everyone on boats and swimming in area lakes to wear a life jacket.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

