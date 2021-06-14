Monday, June 14, 2021
Wicked BOLD now open in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen is now open in Flower Mound.

Located at 3347 Long Prairie Road, Wicked BOLD offers an all-vegan menu featuring charcuterie boards, sandwiches, small plates and vegan chocolates. The new business also offers a variety of mocktails, along with wine and beer, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. It will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

About a month before opening, the business owners, Deric and Brooklynn Cahill, went viral on TikTok, leading to a huge increase in e-commerce chocolate orders.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

