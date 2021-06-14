Wicked BOLD now open in Flower Mound

Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen is now open in Flower Mound.

Located at 3347 Long Prairie Road, Wicked BOLD offers an all-vegan menu featuring charcuterie boards, sandwiches, small plates and vegan chocolates. The new business also offers a variety of mocktails, along with wine and beer, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. It will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

About a month before opening, the business owners, Deric and Brooklynn Cahill, went viral on TikTok, leading to a huge increase in e-commerce chocolate orders.