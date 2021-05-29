Hayden: Flower Mound P.D. – We appreciate you and we’ve got your back

Today our Public Safety Officers need us. Especially the Flower Mound Police Department. A month ago, someone committed suicide outside the Bridlewood Fire Station. A week ago, three of our officers were shot as they tried to resolve a dire situation patiently and peacefully near our Library. Saturday, a gentleman with a shotgun decided it was a good day to unload his weapon in Fire Station #7. Fortunately, no one was injured.

During the time I served on Flower Mound’s Town Council and as mayor, I had the opportunity to get to know many of Flower Mound’s public safety officers. They are all really good people, the kind of people you want to share Thanksgiving Dinner with and watch a football game. But a lot them feel like they are out there on their own. It hasn’t been the best of years to be in public safety.

When I was on Council, I tried my best make sure they always knew we had their backs. Today, they need to know it more than ever. In my job of trading bonds, I’m not too worried about being shot or run over. But now, in Flower Mound, Texas… it’s something our police officers ponder.

I spoke with several of them on Saturday. They don’t need a ham; they don’t need a gift card… what they need is to know is the 75,000 residents of Flower Mound have their backs.

I’m not sure how to express it except whenever you see a Flower Mound police officer (or a firefighter for that matter, don’t want to leave them out), just say ‘I appreciate you, and I’ve got your back.’ Simple words that will go farther than any gift we could give them.



Tom Hayden

Flower Mound Mayor, 2012-2018