In November 2019, we traveled to Louisiana to celebrate my mother’s 80th birthday. When I hugged and kissed her goodbye, I could never have imagined that we were on the cusp of a global pandemic and it would be over a year until I saw her again.

Working in senior living, I know firsthand how much pain and loss so many have experienced due to the impact of COVID. Not only the heartbreak for those who have passed away, but also the precious time we have lost with our moms and dads due to the quarantine. Last year, Mother’s Day was filled with uncertainty about the future, and separation from those we love. It’s difficult to find the silver lining, but I think for myself and others, we now have a greater appreciation for time spent with our families.

Last month, I finally got to see my mom. We swore my brothers to secrecy and made the 10 hour drive to my mom’s house. To say she was shocked to find me on her doorstep is an understatement. Being able to hug my mom after almost a year and a half, was one of the happiest moments of my life.

Thankfully, this year, Mother’s Day is looking closer to normal. As we make our plans for celebrating mom, let’s remember those who have lost their moms, and moms who may physically still be here, but are lost to their families due to dementia. Although, we grieve her loss, we can still celebrate and honor her memory.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

