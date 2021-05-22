Flower Mound Arts: Concerts, contests, events and more return

By Elizabeth Brannon

After the long, long winter, that began in March 2020, it’s time for a wonderful spring and summer with the activities and events we normally look forward to in Flower Mound. We’re happy to have live dates we need to save in 2021.

Concerts in the Park return this spring. For more information, visit www.flower-mound.com/concerts. This year’s concerts feature a variety of family-friendly, live music for you to enjoy, FREE of charge! All concerts are held at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.) and begin at 7 p.m. Please note, glass and alcohol are prohibited on park property. Food trucks and vendors will be on site selling food for an additional price. Overflow parking for the event is at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road. On May 28 enjoy rock music with Railhead.

Chalk the Walk Art Contest – June 5, Heritage Park – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Artists of all ages and abilities are invited and participants will be assigned a concrete square to create an art masterpiece. This has become a much-enjoyed tradition in Flower Mound. Chalk will be provided to the first 75 participants or you can bring your own chalk. This is a free event and will offer you a chance to turn the park into a large canvas of color and joy. Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. and prizes will be given based on multiple age groups (6 and under, 7-10 years old, 11-13 years old, 14-17 years old, 18 and older and a family division.) Food trucks will be available.

2021 Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest – includes the Children’s Parade, 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 3. Decorated child vehicles will parade a short route from the corner of Eaton/Timber Creek Road to the old LISD school administration building where attendees can enjoy hot dogs and drinks, live entertainment and children’s activities.

Evening Program and Fireworks – Sunday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bakersfield Park – the 2021 Fest will include live music featuring Le Freak and the Josh Abbott Band, concessions, exhibitors, a car show and fireworks presented by McDonalds. The evening program, fireworks show and off-site parking are all free. Happy Birthday, USA! For more information, visit: www.flower-mound.com/festival.

The Senior Center reopened on April 5, and the creative arts classes are as varied and exciting as before the pandemic closures. Art classes include paint, paper & play, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, oil painting, just to name a few. For a full listing of classes, visit: www.flower-mound.com/seniors.

The Flower Mound Library Programs for summer, offer something for all ages, and include summer reading challenges, a book lovers social, novel writing for adults, a Lego club, weekly storytime classes, tails and tales crafts, and monthly programs. For more details, check the Adventurespublication for specific people to contact for Zoom links or visit: www.fmlibrary.net.

You owe it to yourself to enjoy the myriad of programs available in Flower Mound for spring and summer 2021. It’s nice to have winter behind us. In the words of someone who brought a unique creativity to the world: “Spring is nature’s way of saying, “Let’s party!” – Robin Williams

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.