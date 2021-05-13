Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

From Jan. 29 to March 1, the Highland Village Police Department made three DWI arrests and investigated seven assault cases, most of them Class C misdemeanors. One vehicle burglary was reported Feb. 27 in the 3100 block of Justin Road, and there were a few low level drug offenses, as well as a possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of Briarhill and Highland Shores boulevards.

A report of an anti-Asian American incident in the Walmart parking lot in late March drew a lot of social media attention. The reporting party, a relative of the victim, did not want police to contact the victim and the victim had not contacted police to make a report.

From March 1-25, the Highland Village Police Department was called to few violent or major crimes outside of some drug charges. One car accident in the 200 block of Justin Road on March 24 resulted in charges of DWI and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. One incident in the 200 Scenic Drive on March 15 resulted in an arrest for assault causing bodily injury (family violence) and interfering with an emergency call. Another possession of controlled substance was investigated on March 9 at the corner of Highland Shores Boulevard and Briarhill Boulevard.

From March 26 to April 22, the Highland Village Police Department investigated four DWI cases, three assaults and two burglary of vehicles, both reported March 29 in the 2200 block of Briarhill Boulevard.

Multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance were involved with a DWI and unlawful carry of a weapon incident on March 31 in the 900 block of Southwood Drive.

There were several other minor drug charges, minor thefts and Class C assaults.

Police were called April 9 about harassment in the 100 block of Glasgow Court and a theft of a firearm on April 18 in the 2800 block of Spring Oaks Drive.