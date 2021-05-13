Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 25, a resident reported that he was scammed into sending more than $30,000 through a wire transfer to an unknown person pretending to be a vendor. The case was forwarded to the FBI.

On Feb. 3 shortly after 2 p.m., two people were arrested on charges of public lewdness for allegedly having sex in a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Lake Forest Boulevard, across from Rheudasil Park after a witness reported it to police.

On Feb. 12, police were called to a store in the 2700 block of Cross Timbers Road in reference to a burglary. The front door of the business was shattered, and surveillance video showed someone broke in and stole eight cell phones valued more than $5,600. The investigation is ongoing.

On March 3, a resident in the 3500 block of Crescent Drive reported that his 2018 Mazda valued $24,000 had been stolen from his home overnight. The next day, the vehicle was recovered in Grand Prairie.

On March 13, a resident reported that his 2017 Dodge Charger, valued over $30,000, was stolen from the parking lot of the Bexley River Walk apartments, 4000 South Broadway Ave. The stolen vehicle was recovered abandoned and damaged in the city of Hickory Creek two days later. The investigation is ongoing.

On the evening of March 16, a major car crash sent an SUV into a pond. A black Honda SUV was traveling west on Spinks Road and ran a red light at Gerault Road, striking a black Hyundai SUV that was headed south on Gerault, according to police. The Honda kept going over the curb and sidewalk and into a newly-installed runoff pond near the intersection. Before first responders arrived, a passerby stopped, jumped into the pond and rescued the man. No major injuries were reported. An intoxication investigation is underway.

On March 26, police responded to the 900 block of Spinks Road in reference to a vehicle theft. The victim said one of his rental vans, valued over $30,000, had been stolen. The vehicle was located in Decatur, and police arrested a suspect there. The van was returned to the business.

On April 6, police responded to the 700 block of Lakeside Parkway regarding a report of an employee who was causing problems inside a business and possibly under the influence of narcotics. When police tried to talk to the suspect – 23-year-old Caliph Mann — he tried to flee but was eventually caught and detained. He then started fighting with the officers, who used pepper spray and a Taser to get him under control. During the struggle, he tried to take an officer’s gun from his belt. Officers were eventually able to get him into custody and charged him with evading arrest, resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

On April 12, a 36-year-old man was arrested in the 2300 block of Norwich Street on suspicion of continuous violence against a family member. When officers tried to discuss the allegations with him, he allegedly resisted detention and tried to flee. He was eventually tased and taken into custody for evading arrest.

On April 19 at approximately 1:11 a.m., four suspects broke into a gun store in the 1200 block of Flower Mound Road and made off with 15 firearms. The suspects were wearing masks, hoods and gloves, and may be connected to several other North Texas gun store burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to call 888-283-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case.