Friday, May 14, 2021
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound approves $4.3M agreement for Waketon Road project

By Mark Smith
Waketon Road, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound.

On Wednesday night, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a construction agreement with Ed Bell Construction Company for the Waketon Road project.

Ed Bell’s $4,335,111 bid was the lowest of six bidders, according to the town. The project is an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Double Oak — Double Oak’s share is about $2.3 million, and Flower Mound’s is just over $2 million.

The project consists of the upgrade of the existing two-lane open section asphalt roadway to a two-lane urban collector street on Waketon Road from the Cross Timbers Drive intersection to just east of the Chinn Chapel intersection, about three-quarters of a mile. The project includes the installation of the two-lane concrete street including an enclosed drainage system and a roundabout at the Waketon Road/Chinn Chapel intersection. It will improve the deteriorating condition of the road and make it more drivable.

Construction is expected to begin next month.

