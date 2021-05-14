Flower Mound approves $4.3M agreement for Waketon Road project

The project consists of the upgrade of the existing two-lane open section asphalt roadway to a two-lane urban collector street on Waketon Road from the Cross Timbers Drive intersection to just east of the Chinn Chapel intersection, about three-quarters of a mile. The project includes the installation of the two-lane concrete street including an enclosed drainage system and a roundabout at the Waketon Road/Chinn Chapel intersection. It will improve the deteriorating condition of the road and make it more drivable.

Construction is expected to begin next month.