Argyle hires new director of community & economic development

The town of Argyle announced last week that it has a new director of community & economic development.

Emilio Sanchez attended his first Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on April 28. He has over 12 years of management-level planning experience and has worked in the public sector for over 20 years, according to a news release from the town of Argyle.

Prior to joining the town of Argyle, Sanchez was the planning manager of project facilitation for the city of Fort Worth, where he also spent time as the development project facilitator; senior planner – appeals section; and as city planner. He was also the planning and zoning manager at the city of Bedford. Sanchez has an extensive background in negotiating Economic Development Agreements for the recruitment of businesses and a background in code enforcement, according to the town.