4 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that four more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 495.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a Pilot Point man in his 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s and two Carrollton women in their 70s or older.

“Today we confirmed four additional community members who have passed away due to COVID-19 and we ask you to join us with thoughts and prayers for their family and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask you to continue to follow public health recommendations as we slow the spread of COVID-19 within our communities.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 3,393 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that is slowly declining since the winter.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.