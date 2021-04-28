Meritage Homes to develop 437-home community in Corinth

Meritage Homes announced this month that it has purchased 437 lots on 82 acres in the city of Corinth.

Development of the community, called Ashford Park, is expected to start in late 2021, according to a Meritage news release. Meritage intends to offer 208 two-story bungalows and 229 40-foot single-family homes. Ashford Park will be developed off Lake Sharon Drive with planned on-site amenities include a community center with pool, children’s playground, hike & bike trails and landscaped open space throughout. Homeowners’ children will attend Lake Dallas schools. Meritage anticipates home sales to begin in early 2023.

“At Ashford Park, we will offer affordable single-family homes with a simpler homebuying process, quality construction and energy-efficiency built into each home,” said Meritage Homes Dallas Division President Austin Woffinden. “Building on our success in the thriving City of Corinth, Ashford Park will sit adjacent to a previous Meritage development, Terrace Oaks.”

Meritage plans to offer cottage-style bungalows starting in the high $200,000s ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet and single-family homes ranging in size from 1,800 to 3,000 square feet.

Ashford Park is one of more than Meritage communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For more information about Meritage Homes, visit www.meritagehomes.com/dfw.