The Denton Police Department is asking residents on Friday for help finding a 16-year-old boy.

Easton Pliseno was last seen in the 2600 block of Loon Lake Road, and police and family members are concerned for his welfare and want to confirm he is safe, according to DPD. He is not a suspect or in trouble with police.

Easton has brown hair and brown eyes and is about 5’7″ tall, weighing about 145 pounds. If you know where he is or believe you have seen him this morning, call 940-349-8181.