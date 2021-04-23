Lane closures set for this weekend at Hwy 121, FM 2499

A full closure of northbound Hwy 121 and two-lane closure of southbound FM 2499 will affect traffic this weekend just south of Flower Mound.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday at the latest:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121 at I-635. Traffic will detour to eastbound I-635, then Royal Lane.

The two right lanes will be closed on southbound FM 2499 (at the RaceTrac gas station) until noon on Sunday, April 25.

The closures will allow crews to begin permanent striping of the northbound Hwy 121 main lanes. Depending upon inclement weather, crews will begin work on Saturday morning, instead of Friday evening.

For more information, visit the DFW Connector website.