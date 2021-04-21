Layne’s Chicken Fingers opens in Roanoke

A new fried chicken fast food restaurant opened this week in Roanoke.

The first Layne’s Chicken Fingers in southern Denton County is now open at 1500 North Hwy 377, in the old Dairy Queen location. The menu includes chicken fingers served with a choice of dipping sauces — including buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ, and the Layne’s secret sauce — chicken sandwiches served on Texas toast, grilled chicken wrap and milkshakes.

The small chain is planning to expand rapidly with 100 new locations in the next four years, including 30 more in North Texas, according to a news release about the new opening.