Argyle donates police vehicle to Dawson PD

“We understand that we are extremely blessed in the town of Argyle to have ample resources to carry out our mission, so when a request to serve another police agency by donating a vehicle came to us, I was excited to help,” said Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson. “Knowing that the Dawson Police Department, who was down to one police vehicle, will now be able to more effectively serve their citizens, gives us great pride.”

Argyle PD has a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe that is due to rotate out of its fleet, and it is donating it to Dawson PD instead of selling it at auction.