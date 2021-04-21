Argyle donates police vehicle to Dawson PD

The Argyle Town Council approved Monday night the donation of a police vehicle to the police department fore the town of Dawson, a small town south of Waxahachie.
Dawson PD requested a donated vehicle because one of their vehicles became disabled due to a mechanical failure, and the department is down to one vehicle to patrol the town, according to a news release from the town of Argyle.
“We understand that we are extremely blessed in the town of Argyle to have ample resources to carry out our mission, so when a request to serve another police agency by donating a vehicle came to us, I was excited to help,” said Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson. “Knowing that the Dawson Police Department, who was down to one police vehicle, will now be able to more effectively serve their citizens, gives us great pride.”
Argyle PD has a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe that is due to rotate out of its fleet, and it is donating it to Dawson PD instead of selling it at auction.