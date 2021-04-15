Friday’s vaccine clinics at TMS canceled due to weather

Denton County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic originally scheduled for Friday is canceled due to anticipated severe weather.

National Weather Service forecasters indicate weather conditions may include lightning and severe storms, which DCPH says could put patients, staff and volunteers at risk.

“Keeping our community members, staff, and volunteers safe remains a priority as we see threats of severe weather,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Those originally expecting to be vaccinated on Friday will be rescheduled for Tuesday. Rescheduled appointment notifications will be sent via email or text message to those individuals. No other clinic dates are affected at this time.

DCPH also announced Thursday 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 35 of which are active, as well as 200 new recoveries. There are now 4,291 active cases in the county, a number that continues to decline.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.