Denton County sets new record for vaccines provided in one day

Denton County Public Health administered 14,947 COVID-19 vaccines at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday, breaking all previous DCPH vaccination clinic records and potentially setting a national record for most vaccines given at a single clinic location in one day, as well.

DCPH has provided over 313,000 vaccinations in Denton County, with a previous record of 12,927 vaccines given on March 30, the county said in a news release on Wednesday night.

“Today is a monumental day as we provided the highest number of vaccinations since we began operating our hub at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “This new record speaks to our ongoing efforts to efficiently get shots in arms. We have a terrific group of volunteers and staff who have helped in this endeavor and we are thankful for all they have done and continue to do.”

DCPH continues to vaccinate individuals utilizing the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist in the order of sign up. All DCPH vaccination clinics are appointment only. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist.

