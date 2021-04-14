Registration opens for FMPD’s free safe boating course

Before people head to the lakes this summer, the Flower Mound Police Department will host a free safe boating course.

The course will discuss lake preparedness and required equipment for a safe boating experience, as well as tips geared towards new and inexperienced boaters, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The course is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on May 22 at Twin Coves Marina, 4500 Murrell Park Road #9.

Space is limited for the course and registration is required. For more information or to register, email Sgt. John Styne-Burns at [email protected]