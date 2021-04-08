Permanent alcohol to-go from restaurants closer to reality

The shared goal of Gov. Greg Abbott and restaurateurs to permanently allow Texans the ability to purchase alcohol to-go from restaurants moved a step closer to being realized late last month.

House Bill 1024 would allow beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders and secure a revenue stream made available to restaurants in the last year in an effort to help those businesses when they closed their dining areas, according to the Texas Tribune. Formal approval in the House was overwhelming by a 144-1 vote. The legislation will now head to the Senate, where a version of the measure must still be approved by a committee before it can be considered by the full chamber. If/when it passes the Senate, Abbott “can’t wait to sign it.”

Cheers to all Texans on this #NationalBeerDay! We are one step closer to passing a law that will allow alcohol-to-go sales in Texas. Can't wait to sign it. #txlege https://t.co/DUNeVREUx0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 7, 2021

Abbott originally signed a waiver last March to allow to-go alcohol sales, as restaurants were forced to close or greatly reduce their dining room capacity. The waiver was originally meant to last a few months, but it was extended indefinitely. As lawmakers began their work during the current legislative session, expanding Texans’ access to booze picked up rare bipartisan support.

