Candidates vying to succeed Lewisville mayor

With Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham not seeking reelection this year, four residents are running to succeed him.

Durham served two terms as mayor from 2015-21, and before that he served on City Council from 1994 to 2015. Durham has endorsed TJ Gilmore, the current Place 3 councilman, in the current race for mayor.

Gilmore has served on Lewisville City Council since 2011. According to his website, Gilmore’s goals as mayor would be to strengthen Lewisville’s “neighborhoods, organizations and businesses through dialog and connections. Strong communities are best when the ties between government, business, and the non-profit and faith communities all work together to create a great place to call home.” The Dallas Morning News recently endorsed Gilmore.

Delia Parker-Mims is also running for mayor of Lewisville. Last year, she ran unsuccessfully as the Democratic candidate for Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 3 against Bobbie Mitchell. According to her website, as mayor, Parker-Mims would “act on her vision of ‘Forward Together’ through attainable goals, working with council members to make that vision become a reality.” Her top priority issues include advocating for everyone’s health, advocating for single-member voting to “Keep Lewisville Fair,” and supporting the police department’s efforts for diversity and inclusion.

Tiffanie Fowler is running with the slogan “Live Free in Faith Not Fear.” Most of her campaign website advocates for more representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, and asks the question, “Are you being heard?””Working with and for the public is where I shine … As a current wedding and event manager, I’ve been able to help make memories and dreams come true for special occasions as well as put out unexpected fires and improvise at the tip of the hat.”

No campaign website or social media page could be found for Timothy Freibel, who filed for the race but doesn’t seem to be running an active campaign.

Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27. Also on the ballot in Lewisville will be William Meridith running unopposed for Place 2, and a special election for the unexpired term in Place 3. Gilmore was required to resign from the Place 3 seat to run for mayor, but he must continue to serve until replaced in the special election, also on May 1. Two candidates, Ronni Cade and Penny Mallet, are running for that seat.