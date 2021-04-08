Argyle, Marcus and Flower Mound girls soccer teams reach regional finals

The Flower Mound and Marcus girls soccer teams will face off Friday night in a regional final rivalry match.

“Marcus is a very tough opponent,” said Flower Mound Coach Misail Tsapos. “We expect a very hard match from them, and I’d like to think they would expect the same from us. We’re looking forward to the match.”

Marcus (20-3-5) and Flower Mound (21-1-2) will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium in the Class 6A Region I final. The winner will play in the state semifinals for a chance at the state championship. The two teams were Nos. 1 and 2 in their district last spring, expecting to make deep playoff runs, when everything got shut down because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and they picked up where they left off, leading them to a matchup late in the postseason.

“It should be fun,” said Marcus Coach Chad Hobbs. “These games against Flower Mound are always very challenging. They’re an extremely talented group.”

Argyle (21-3-2) is also playing Friday in the Class 4A Region 1 finals, kicking off at 7 p.m. at Southlake Carroll’s Dragon Stadium against Midlothian Heritage (24-1).

“It’s going to be a tough one,” said Argyle Coach Marc Koke. “In every poll, they’re the No. 1 team in the state, we have our work cut out for us.”

Koke said this is the furthest Argyle has ever gotten in the playoffs, and this team set the school record for most wins in a season. The team is eager for a different outcome from its matchup with Midlothian Heritage earlier this season, when Midlothian Heritage won 2-1 in a match decided by penalty kicks.

“We’ve been playing very well recently,” Koke said. “I think we match up well with them.”