Denton County Public Health administers 250,000th vaccine

On Thursday, Denton County Public Health administered its 250,000th COVID-19 vaccination since the first vaccination clinic on Dec. 28, 2020.

The milestone comes less than a month after county officials commemorated Ruth Owens, a Little Elm resident, for receiving the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine Vaccination clinics continue at Texas Motor Speedway, where up to 12,927 vaccines were given in a single day on Tuesday, setting a new daily record, according to a news release from the county.

“These milestones are important as we continue to work diligently to provide vaccinations to all individuals age 16 and older,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It is important to us that, if you want the COVID-19 vaccine, you can receive it as soon as possible in an efficient manner to respect your time.”

As of Thursday, an estimated 476,500 individuals have signed up on the Vaccine Interest Portal with an estimated 453,000 invited to an appointment by Thursday evening. Information about the COVID-19 vaccines, which are predominantly Pfizer with some Moderna, can be found at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.

Denton County also worked with the Denton County Transportation Authority, SPAN Inc. and area Rotary Clubs to provide transportation to Texas Motor Speedway for individuals in need of assistance. Anyone who has transportation needs should call 940-243-0077 as soon as they receive a text, email or phone notification of their vaccination appointment.

“We continue to work diligently on making the vaccine accessible to all residents,” Eads said. “Our efforts would not be possible without the help of many community partners – from our volunteers to the many agencies who have provided the manpower to help us operate these clinics.”

For any questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVIDstats.