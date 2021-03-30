Meet the Candidates: Lewisville ISD Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

The 2021 Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees general election is for trustees for Places 1 and 2, each for a term of three years. Place 1 is currently vacant because former Trustee Kronda Thimesch stepped down to run for a seat in the state House of Representatives. Two candidates filed to run for the seat: Dr. Buddy Bonner and Paige Dixon.

The candidates for LISD Board of Trustees Place 1 are listed in alphabetic order below:

Place 1 (3-year-term)

Dr. Buddy Bonner, 53

Occupation: Member and Community Relations, Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce

City of residence: Lewisville

Education: Bachelor’s of Science in Political Science from the University of Texas at Tyler

Master’s of Education from the University of North Texas

Doctorate in Education in Education Leadership from Dallas Baptist University

Public service: Being a public educator IS public service. As a three decade veteran educator, all in Lewisville ISD, I served as a classroom teacher, campus assistant principal & principal, zone leader for 21 schools in the Lewisville HS feeder pattern and as assistant superintendent of employee services. I have served the community on the Highland Village Parks and Recreation Board, Lewisville Noon Rotary, Special Abilities of North Texas, and through my church at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am running for Place 1 on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees to serve students, parents, staff and the community. I am a veteran public school educator with three decades of experience in teaching, leading schools, and serving over 6000 employees as a human resources administrator. I wish to continue to use my experience, servant’s heart and passion for public education to listen, advocate and act for the students, parents, staff and community members of Lewisville ISD. I am the best choice for the position based on my extensive experience in education, my genuine care and passion for the education of ALL students, my successful performance in increasingly responsible positions held over three decades and the perspective held by my multiple roles as dad, husband of an educator, teacher, administrator, leader, resident, taxpayer, and community member.

What is your mission statement? I seek to serve the children, parents, staff and communities of Lewisville ISD leveraging my experience and passion for public education as the District educates and cares for all students.I seek to accomplish the following:

● Safety

● Strong academic, athletic, & fine arts programs

● Protection of residents’ tax money

● Employment of great staff

Candidate website: buddy4lisd.com

Candidate Facebook page: Dr. Buddy Bonner for Lewisville ISD Place 1

Email: buddy4lisd.com

Paige Dixon, 38

Occupation: Mom

City of residence: Lewisville

Education: Associates in General Studies from Grantham University

BAS in Ministry and Leadership from Dallas Baptist University

Public service: United States Army Combat Veteran

Advocacy Chair for the District Council of PTA’s

Development Chair for The Denton Wesley Foundation

Volunteer for Lewisville Meals on Wheels

Former PTA President

Membership Chair for Rockbrook Elementary

LHS Band Booster Club Volunteer Coordinator

The Academic Calendar Committee for LISD

The Parental Superintendent Advisory Committee for LISD

The Additional School Days Steering Committee for LISD

The Leadership Team for Rockbrook Elementary

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? When I was a child a lot of people wrote me off. In school, I was considered a disciplinary problem. I didn’t make the best grades. What no one knew was that I was working my way through trauma. My high school counselor said I wasn’t college material. My senior year I found myself homeless and in danger of not completing high school. My home economics teacher took me under her wing. She would travel every weekday morning to wherever I was and pick me up and take me to school. Each day I’d make my way to her room, help her tidy up and she would drop me off wherever I was spending the night.

Because someone invested in me, I graduated high school. I have two college degrees and I have led a life of service to my country and community.

I am the best choice for the position of LISD Board Trustee, Place 1 because I’ve been a child that just needed a chance.

What is your mission statement? What drives me each day to serve the people of this community is my understanding that all of us deserve to be served by the people that we elect. All of us deserve leadership that is accessible and compassionate. Every child deserves an advocate. Every child deserves a chance. Every child deserves a voice.

Candidate website: paigefortexas.com

Candidate Facebook page: Paige Dixon for Lewisville ISD School Board, Place 1

Email: [email protected]